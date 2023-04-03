DALLAS(KDAF)— Inside DFW caught up with an investigator trying to help Dallas residents find their most price possessions…their cats!

Pet Investigator, Bonnie Hale and her dogs have been finding lost cats across the metroplex using scent work and other tools for 17 years. She has turned her love for helping people into a business called the LostPetSpecialist. Hale’s dogs Idabel, Tango, Buck, and Kaio help people whose cats have run away.

During our conversation with Hale, we learned how she found her lost cats and the process involved. Even though Hale’s search dogs are only for cats, she gives phone consultations for people looking for lost dogs to help with strategy.

Hale said “It starts at $510 for an onsite search with her trained dogs (in the DFW area), but she also does in-depth phone consultations for those who want to do it themselves. Phone consultations start at $175 for 90 minutes”

If you mention CW33 when searching for your lost pet, you’ll get $25 off any Hale service. Find out how you can use Hale’s services or learn more about her story in the interview above.