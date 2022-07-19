DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for a way to take your workout routine to a new level, taking a boxing class is a great option. CW33’s Landon Wexler visited Title Boxing Club in Uptown Dallas to learn some fundamentals and more about their classes.

“It’s a very nice hybrid, mended together version of resistance training and cardio all in one,” Co-owner of Title Boxing Club Uptown Brian Casad said.

As opposed to what one might expect, the involved strength training hits more than just upper body.

Title Boxing Club is a no-hit boxing gym – meaning workouts are performed on bags or participants shadowbox.

“Punching is your body pushing through using your legs and core,” Your body is channeling energy and channeling through your fist. So it’s an arm workout – but not a lot of arms.”

