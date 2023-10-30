DALLAS (KDAF) — From movies to TV shows, J Kruz breaks down the hottest new releases that you’ve got to see.

Everyone’s favorite villain is back for season two of Loki, Marvel’s show on Disney+. What’s next for the god of mischief? With misadventures and the fate of the multiverse hanging in the balance, season two is set to be full of twists, turns and surprises that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Stream the new season exclusively on Disney+.

Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx stars in the film The Burial. Inspired by true events, the movie follows Willie E. Gary, an unconventional lawyer, as he helps Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe, a funeral home owner with financial troubles, save his family business from a corporate behemoth. The Burial is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.