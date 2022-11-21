DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are looking for that Christmas feeling you want then be sure to visit the Gaylord Texan. From snow tubing and ice skating to gingerbread decorating and Santa here’s a sneak peek of what’s in store.

Lone Star Christmas at Gaylord Texan Resort is something North Texans look forward to every year. With more than 2 million holiday lights, a 54-foot tall Christmas tree, 25-feet tall holiday toy soldiers and so much more, this holiday celebration brings the North Pole to North Texas.

Here’s what you can expect according to their website

ICE! Featuring The Polar Express

“Experience The Polar Express with larger-than-life sculptures and even plunge down slides made entirely of ice in this Gaylord Hotels original experience. Presented by Lexus and Pepsi,” as their website states.

Bruch with Charlie Brown and Friends

“Breakfast is served! This one-of-a-kind dining experience includes a delicious breakfast to enjoy with friends and family. Afterward, take photos with your favorite members of the Peanuts gang like Charlie Brown, Lucy, and even Snoopy,” as their website states.

Holiday Heist Escape Room

“The Holiday Heister has struck again, this time stealing an essential Christmas artifact from the North Pole. The magic of Christmas is threatened if the artifact isn’t returned to its rightful place. In this escape room, Christmas must be saved, and Santa’s Chief Elf has sent you to the Heister’s lair to recover the artifact before time runs out.”

Christmas Village

“Create holiday memories and traditions with snow tubing, ice skating, snow throw, a Christmas carousel, shopping, warm beverages, and delicious treats.”

Merry and Light

“This wonder of holiday magic and light conjures cozy feelings of Christmas with a sparkling array of larger-than-life décor and immersive state-of-the-art light elements. Guests will be wowed by an amazing wonderland of one-of-a-kind photo ops and memory-making moments melding modern technology with good ol’ fashioned holiday traditions”

