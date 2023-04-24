DALLAS(KDAF)—As you purchase your ticket for your event in Dallas with American Airlines, you can explore a restaurant that will leave you stunned!

Villa Azur is known as “vibe” dining. While they have a mix of fine dining, when the lights go out, it’s more than just dining. Chef Dino called it “Little Miami” as the restaurant brings in lots of acts throughout the week.

The cuisine is unique and might consist of items you have never heard of.

They are a French and Mediterranean-focused menu, with an emphasis on steaks, seafood, and different kind of pasta.