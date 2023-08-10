DALLAS(KDAF)-Dr. Rachel Neese, a local veterinarian with CityVet, offers valuable tips on how to deal with your pet during long drives.

Whether you’re going on a road trip or flying to a new destination, it’s important to ensure the comfort and safety of your furry friend.

1. Plan Ahead: Before embarking on any trip, it’s crucial to plan for your pet’s needs. This includes ensuring that your pet’s vaccinations are up to date, packing enough food and water for the journey, and bringing any necessary medication or comfort items.

2. Familiarize Your Pet with the Carrier: If you’re traveling by air or using a carrier for your pet, it’s essential to acclimate them to the carrier beforehand. Allow your pet to explore and become comfortable with the carrier by leaving it open in your home and gradually introducing them to it. This will help reduce anxiety during travel.

3. Take Regular Breaks: During long drives, it’s important to take regular breaks to allow your pet to stretch their legs, use the bathroom, and have some water. Just like humans, pets can become restless and uncomfortable when confined for extended periods.

4. Secure Your Pet: Whether you’re driving or flying, it’s crucial to secure your pet properly. For car travel, use a pet seat belt, harness, or secure carrier to ensure their safety. If flying, check with the airline for their specific pet travel regulations and use an airline-approved carrier.

5. Provide Comfort: Make sure your pet feels comfortable during the journey. Bring their favorite blanket or toy to provide a sense of familiarity and security. You can also consider using calming products such as pheromone sprays or natural remedies to help reduce anxiety.

6. Keep Them Hydrated: It’s essential to keep your pet hydrated during travel. Ensure they have access to fresh water at all times, especially during hot weather or long trips. Portable water bowls or water bottles designed for pets can be handy for this purpose.

7. Avoid Feeding Before Travel: To prevent motion sickness, it’s best to avoid feeding your pet a large meal right before traveling. Instead, feed them a small meal a few hours before departure to reduce the chances of an upset stomach.

8. Stay Calm: Pets are sensitive to their owner’s emotions, so it’s important to remain calm and reassuring during the journey. Your pet will pick up on your energy, so maintaining a calm demeanor will help them feel more at ease.

By following these tips from Dr. Rachel Neese, you can ensure a safe and comfortable travel experience for your beloved pet. Remember, a little preparation goes a long way in making travel stress-free for both you and your furry companion.

Here are some expert recommendations to make the journey as smooth as possible for both you and your pet: