DALLAS (KDAF) — Coppell based, Shefali Patel, created her “Caked by Shef,” created her business after her determination for making her child’s cake and her love for baking.

Her background in law did not stop Patel from venturing out into new hobbies. Her passion for baking has taken her to Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship” this past season. Now, she’s brought those skills back to continue baking locally.

Patel found that it was important to include her Indian culture through her baking by creating treat boxes during Diwali. Her treat boxes are customizable with sweets that bring familiarity during this festival of lights celebration.

All of her cakes and treats can be ordered through her and picked up or delivered locally.

To hear more about her story, watch the story above and visit her website here.