DALLAS (KDAF) — We talk a lot about rodeo here in Texas, but do you know about the women’s side of things, specifically?

The Women’s Rodeo World Championship (WRWC) is the largest annual purse for a women’s rodeo event and was held in the metroplex earlier this year.

WRWC is a culmination of a year-long race of women’s rodeo events worldwide. Athletes qualify for the WRWC by earning points and leaderboard positions using the Virtual Rodeo Qualifier (VRQ). Each champion won $60,000.

Linsay Sumpter, WRWC commissioner, joined us to talk more about the role women play in professional rodeos. She also taught us how to rope!