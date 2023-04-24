DALLAS(KDAF)—We have found a cheesecake lovers’ paradise…..from slices to jars and even wedding cakes.

Inside DFW get an invitation to the bakery, Val’s Cheesecakes.

Val Cheescakes offers a variety of delicious pastries and cakes, all made with the freshest ingredients and crafted with care.

Owner of Val Cheesecakes, Valery Jean-Bart said “I got into this because I took care of my mom. My mom had terminal breast cancer, and every Sunday we bake one cheesecake. So every single cheesecake that’s on the menu is a specific Sunday with her. So that’s how I started”.

In addition to selling products from vendors, the bakery lends its kitchen space to other small businesses that are growing.

Only cheesecakes are made here, but they’re transformed into different creations that are totally unique.

The bakery’s shop is at 2820 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75206, and its kitchen and pantry are at 1112 South Akard Street Dallas, TX 75215. Make sure to stop by and tell them CW33 sent you.