DALLAS (KDAF) — The newest concept at Trinity Groves is Nitro Burger and the really fun part here is that they do liquid nitrogen milkshakes tableside. Julian Rodarte is the CEO of Trinity Groves Restaurant Group and also knows his way around the kitchen.

Inside DFW caught up with him to learn more about the life-changing milkshakes, insane burgers, and more from Nitro Burger’s menu.

Tell me about the concept when it comes to liquid nitrogen milkshakes.

The idea kind of came from, I’m sure you’re familiar with liquid nitrogen margaritas, well, we decided to make up our own concept with tableside experiences like boozy milkshakes that we freeze right before your eyes and kind of customize in different ways.

Walk us through the different milkshake flavors.

Traditional vanilla, so then the Elvis which is a kind of a brulee banana with peanut butter. Then we go to the triple chocolate, got a chocolate liquor, chocolate base, chocolate syrup, chocolate everything. We’ve got s’mores, the kids love the s’mores. And then we’ve got a maple candied bacon milkshake and the churro milkshake.

Talk about the size of the burgers because this allows you to order a little bit more.

My favorite thing is when you go to a taqueria, and you get to order all these different types of flavors. And one of the things that I wasn’t so much a fan of when it comes to burgers is that you get one but you really wanted to try three or four. And so we made these somewhat slider-size so that you could try multiple ones and order burgers the way you would order tacos at a time.

Run through the different flavors here, they’re very creative.

Birria Burger: Monterey Jack Cheese, Diced White Onion, Cilantro, with side of Birria Consommé

Meltdown: Grilled Cheese Sandwich Buns, Caramelized Onion, American Cheese, Nitro Sauce

Nitro Burger: American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onions, Nitro Sauce

Highland Park BLT (Bacon, Lobster & Truffle Burger): Benton’s Bacon, Fried Lobster, Truffle Aioli, Truffle Cheese, LT (lettuce, tomato)

Don’t miss out on the incredible Dallas dining experience over at Trinity Grove’s Nitro Burger, be sure to click here for a deep dive into the restaurant.