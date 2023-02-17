VERIZON SPONSORED CONTENT — This week was Random Acts of Kindness Week and Inside DFW loves to highlight the good being done in the community, and Verizon is taking it to the next level with its Call For Kindness Campaign.

As part of its #ACallForKindness campaign, Verizon partnered with local floral and chocolate shops across the U.S. to give a sweet treat to shoppers in Dallas.

In addition, Verizon is looking to help its customers get the most out of their wireless plans – like its Welcome Unlimited plan giving unlimited talk, text and data for just $25 a line with a price guarantee for three years. Or, it’s premium unlimited plans like One Unlimited for iPhone plan which provides unlimited talk, text and data which also includes Apple One for free.

The company says, “Through Verizon’s #ACallForKindness campaign, we’re putting kindness front and center and celebrating the impact that each act makes. Will you join us and pledge to spread kindness in your neighborhood?”