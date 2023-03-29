DALLAS(KDAF)—The thing is, we always want clothes to look good in. But what about clothes that are comfortable and professional?

Dallas-based clothing store, Mizzen+Main Flagship offers comfortable men’s wear that looks good and feels even better. Inside DFW spoke with the Area Director of Mizzen + Main, Chris Medlin. Medlin said, “the goal is to be comfortable at all times”.

The dress wear concept was inspired by wanting to create active clothing for men to look stylish while out being active. The shirts are made to prevent and limit sweat and overheating.

Medlin said one of his favorite items in the store is the versatile polo. It has a stretch and breathable material that’s great for when you are on the golf course. Considering how expensive custom orders are, Mizzen + Main offers great prices.

If you want to find a store near you, visit Mizzen + Main website.