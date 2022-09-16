DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the one spot in town where you and your friends can go dressed up like Madonna or Michael Jackson and no one bats an eye!

Inside DFW Executive Producer Kinya Cano is taking us for a totally rad night out at Studio 80 in Fort Worth.

“DFW’s ONLY 80’s Nightclub. It’s like stepping into a time machine. Come check out our NEW location featuring 3 clubs in Studio80, Piano and Fashion Lounge,” as stated on their website.

They are located at 500 Taylor Street, Fort Worth TX, and are open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. To learn more, click here.

