DALLAS (KDAF) —We’ll bowl a strike, or roll a gutterball – either way, it’s gonna be a ball!

Bowl and Barrell, a modern bowling alley, is taking the fun to another level.

You can bring your kids to bowl while they are out during the summer break while you and the other parents get a much-needed drink by the bar.

They even offer a variety of delicious, unique dishes that will tantalize your tastebuds.

Kyle Noonan, the owner of Bowl & Barrel, said the concept came to him when he and his partner couldn’t find a place in a good neighborhood for a drink and bowling.

The alley has a smooth and sexy vibe but definitely family-friendly, with 15 alleys, and a world-renowned chef, so the food is definitely good.

Noon said they are always busy and anyone wanting to bowl or book a party should definitely plan ahead and book a reservation.