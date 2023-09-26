Dallas (KDAF) -- If you’ve ever wondered how the Brazilian steakhouses prepare their meats, we got an inside look at Chama Gaucha in Grapevine.

“Our dedicated gauchos (chefs) carefully season and slow-roast each cut over an open flame, preserving the authenticity of the churrasco cooking technique while infusing our meats with the rich flavors of Brazilian tradition,” said Oscar Lopez, manager at Chama Gaucha.

The modern churrascaria offers an assortment of USDA Prime meat aged a minimum of 45 days and carved tableside by swift-moving gauchos.

“Chama Gaucha prides itself on serving prime cuts of 12 types of meat to its customers, including its specialty, Picanha (prime cut sirloin), Cordeiro (leg or rack of lamb) and Porco (pork ribs dusted in parmesan),” Lopez said.

Each cut of meat is seasoned and brought directly to customers’ plates from the grill, where it’s sliced off of a large skewer and served, Lopez said.

The restaurant has locations in San Antonio, Houston, Grapevine and Chicago.

The Grapevine location is at 4025 William D. Tate Avenue.

For more information, go to https://www.chamagaucha.com/