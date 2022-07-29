LITTLE ELM, Tx (KDAF) — If you’ve ever wanted to learn to wakeboard from scratch without the intimidation of a boat, Hydrous Wake Parks in Allen and Little Elm is giving you the opportunity.

With approximately a .333 mile course with various ramps and obstacles, a beginner’s course and a floating “Wipeout!”-style obstacle course, a day at Hydrous will satisfy everyone.

If your favorite reporters can learn to wakeboard, so can you!

Landon Wexler and Stephanie Wexler went all in and showed us the ropes in the video above!



WIPEOUT! Stephanie Mendez eats it while kneeboarding.

Hydrous offers day camps for ages 7-15 – find out more here!