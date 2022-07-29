LITTLE ELM, Tx (KDAF) — If you’ve ever wanted to learn to wakeboard from scratch without the intimidation of a boat, Hydrous Wake Parks in Allen and Little Elm is giving you the opportunity.
With approximately a .333 mile course with various ramps and obstacles, a beginner’s course and a floating “Wipeout!”-style obstacle course, a day at Hydrous will satisfy everyone.
Landon Wexler and Stephanie Wexler went all in and showed us the ropes in the video above!
Hydrous offers day camps for ages 7-15 – find out more here!