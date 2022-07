DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to make fresh guacamole, but don’t know where to start?

No worries, Cantina Laredo has you covered. Chef Rambo Saucedo showed our Inside DFW crew how to make the best guacamole.

For this recipe, Chef Rambo used:

Green bell pepper

Red onion

Jalapeno

Red bell pepper

Lime Juice

Mozzarella cheese

Spices

WATCH the player above for that guacamole recipe and a refreshing drink recipe as well.