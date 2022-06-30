DALLAS (KDAF) — After a long day’s work, the last thing we want to do when we get home is to get cooking. For a million reasons, meal prepping ahead of time can save you time, energy and frustration.

CW33’s Landon Wexler has made cooking up a week’s worth of meals a part of his Sunday routine ahead of the work week and wants to share his tips!

Grocery Shopping:

You can typically find the following ingredients at your local grocery stores including Sprouts, Tom Thumb, Aldi and more. I highly recommend purchasing your produce from a grocery store rather than a big box store.

It all starts with fresh produce! Highly recommend y’all do your produce shopping at a grocery store or farmers market over a big box store.

Ingredients:

3 lbs. of chicken thighs

1 pint of nonfat plain Greek yogurt

2-3 green bell peppers

brown rice

2 bunches of scallions (a.k.a. green onions)

3+ fresh garlic cloves

2 jalapeños

2 sweet yellow onions

salt

pepper

chili powder

garlic powder

Frank’s Red Hot Wings sauce

When cooking protein, it’s always good to see some color. That’s the product of properly seasoning!

Cooking instructions:

Allow chicken to rise to room temperature on countertop (prepares meat to cook evenly through). Season meat with plenty of salt, pepper, garlic powder and, if you like some extra kick, chili powder Chop and prepare ‘mis en place’ (n. French): the ingredients and equipment gathered and prepared for cooking Cook rice (follow instructions on bag or box). Once cooked. Lay bed of rice in a casserole dish Prepare buffalo sauce in small mixing bowl. Combine nonfat plain, ranch, garlic powder and/or fresh garlic. Whisk together. Set aside. Begin cooking vegetables on high heat with cooking oil with salt. Start with onion. Add bell pepper and jalapeño. Cook until soft. In large pan, heat pan on high with cooking oil. Add salt as desired. Once pan is hot, carefully place two chicken thighs onto the pan. Let sit in place until you see dark coloring. Do the same on other side. Once cooked evenly through, place cooked chicken on plate or other landing zone. Combine vegetables and meat. Pour sauce over combination. Stir until seem like they’re mixed evenly. Lay buffalo chicken and vegetable mixture onto bed of rice. Flatten as needed. Garnish with scallions and more wing sauce! Let cool and you have yourself your meals for the week!

Dishes like these can be made from ingredients at your local grocery store.

Follow @landonwexler on Instagram for more play-by-play on meal prepping. More meal prep from Lean Meals with Landon on CW33 coming soon!