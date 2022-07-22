DALLAS (KDAF) — After a long day’s work, the last thing we want to do when we get home is to get cooking. For a million reasons, meal prepping ahead of time can save you time, energy and frustration.

CW33’s Landon Wexler has made cooking up a week’s worth of meals a part of his Sunday routine ahead of the work week and wants to share his tips!

Grocery Shopping:

You can typically find the following ingredients at your local grocery stores including Sprouts, Tom Thumb, Aldi and more. I highly recommend purchasing your produce from a grocery store rather than a big box store.

When cooking protein, it’s always good to see some color. That’s the product of properly seasoning!

Ingredients:

3 lbs. of chicken thighs

2 lb. of cherry tomatoes

1 head of garlic

1 bunch of scallions (green onions)

1 white or yellow onion

2 lb. worth of feta cheese bricks

5 oz. of heavy cream

1 lb. rigatoni or favorite pasta

salt

pepper

garlic powder

Italian seasoning

It all starts with fresh produce! Highly recommend y’all do your produce shopping at a grocery store or farmers market over a big box store.

Cooking instructions:

Preheat oven to 400° F Allow chicken to rise to room temperature on the countertop (prepares meat to cook evenly through). Season with plenty of salt, pepper, garlic powder and, if you like some extra kick, chili powder Chop and prepare ‘mis en place’ (n. French): the ingredients and equipment gathered and prepared for cooking Cook pasta (follow instructions on box). Once cooked, set aside in a large mixing bowl Begin cooking vegetables on high heat with cooking oil with salt. Start with onion. In a large pan, we’ll par-cook our chicken. Heat pan on high with cooking oil. Add salt as desired. Once the pan is hot, carefully place two chicken thighs onto the pan. Let sit in place until you see dark coloring. Do the same on another side. Once cooked evenly through, place cooked chicken on a plate or another landing zone. In 2 large oven-safe pots or dishes, combine cooked onion with uncooked cherry tomatoes. Break up a brick of feta cheese and wedge it into the vegetable mixture. Liberally, add heavy cream to containers. Place containers into the oven for 20 minutes – or until chicken internal temperature is 165° F Add pasta to each container and mix until melted cheese coats all the ingredients Garnish with scallions Let cool and you have yourself your meals for the week!

Follow @landonwexler on Instagram for more play-by-play on meal prepping. More meal prep from Lean Meals with Landon on CW33 coming soon!