DALLAS (KDAF) — Self-care is honestly the best care, and CW33’s Stephanie Mendez loves finding places that give her relief from all the noise in the world.

If you are like her, you may want to check out The NOW Massage Boutique in Lower Greenville.

“The NOW is designed to serve as a sanctuary from the bustling city. Our aesthetic incorporates raw elements and natural materials to create a chic, minimalist oasis. Interiors are inspired by nature. Natural wood surfaces and exposed beams are coupled with sheep skins and rawhides, cactus galleries and crystal grids. All the elements are aligned with nature and form the ultimate escape for next level relaxation,” as their website states.

They are located at 3614 Greenville Ave. and are open during the following business hours:

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit thenowmassage.com/lower-greenville/.