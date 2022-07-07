DALLAS (KDAF) — Parents, now that kids are home from school, are you stuck in a snack rut? Like, are you running out of snack options for your children? Are they starting to get bored of the snacks they have?

If you’re looking for new snacks for your children’s diets then look no further.

Ramona Cruz-Peters is a working mother of two who began her blogging journey about 13 years ago. She now runs the blog Fab Everyday.

She says she seeks to show others that the Pinterest life is more attainable than you may think. All you have to do is keep it simple, prioritize and employ a few hacks along the way.

She joined Inside DFW with some nutritious kid-friendly snacks that they will enjoy.