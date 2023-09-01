Kids as young as four years old are learning the basics of coding. Jenny Anchondo takes us to the latest game- based learning platform for kids.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Kids as young as four years old are learning the basics of coding at a game- based learning center called Code Ninjas.

Inside DFW Host, Jenny Anchondo visited the Preston Hollow location with her daughter and some friends to learn about the world’s largest computer coding program for kids.

Code Ninjas teaches kids coding and STEM skills through a proprietary game-based learning platform, said owner, Jimmy Tran.

NINJAs join like-minded students and together they tackle fun and engaging problems, all while having a great time, Tran said.

Coding is the way that computers speak to one another and like verbal languages such as English, French, etc., there are computer coding languages such as Javascript, Lua and Python that allow computers to communicate.

“We believe it is important for kids to learn coding because we live in a technology-centered world and no matter what industry our kids decide to work in, having some fluency in technology will be critical”, Tran said.

Coding is literacy for the 21st century and even if your child does not grow up to be a “coder,” he or she will benefit from the program, Tran emphasized.

At Code Ninjas, there is a belt-based curriculum. There are nine belts from white belt to black belt. The curriculum is game-based and kids work through exercises to test their understanding at each level of the curriculum. At the end of the program, NINJAS code their own game from scratch and they get to publish it online!

Code Ninjas is currently offering back-to-school specials for anyone who goes in for a complimentary tour through the end of September 2023. Simply mention that you saw the story on CW33!

To book the tour, visit www.codeninjas.com

Follow them on social Media (FB & Instagram): @codeninjasprestonhollow