DALLAS (KDAF) — Need some spring break fun in North Texas?

This week, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science is actually extending its hours from 9 am to 5 pm. They’re also offering a science camp and a pirate camp for the kids. Also, you can see the popular exhibit of The Science Behind Pixar.

It brings some of the film’s most beloved characters to life. For more info on that head to parole museum.org

And if you haven’t been to Klyde Warren Park yet, now is a great time to do it. They’re hosting spring break in the park so you can enjoy fitness classes, arts and crafts, musical performances, and film showings.

They will also have some new food trucks and have the park’s most popular show today, it’s a live animal experience complete with snakes tarantulas, and opossums.