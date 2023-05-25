DALLAS(KDAF)—Inside DFW Jenny Anchondo got a chance to sit down with the organization, Texas Blossoms, that’s focused on keeping Texas beautiful.

The Texas Blossoms is a non-profit organization on a mission to bring vibrant life and beauty to the state of Texas. Texas Blossoms partners with local communities, to help plant along roadways, parks, and around schools and libraries.

You can find out more about the great work the organization has done for Dallas in the full interview above. If you would like to donate, make sure to visit their website.