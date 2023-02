DALLAS (KDAF) — February is Heart Health Month!

Registered Dietitian at Cooper Clinic, Meridan Zerner, joined Inside DFW to chat about some of the new products on the market that happen to be heart-healthy.

She said nothing beats fruits and vegetables but, some of these new products make life easier when you’re trying to eat heart healthy. She shared everything from oat milk flour to low-sugar yogurt smoothies and more!

Remember, fiber is your friend.