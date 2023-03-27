Plant-Based Solutions For Nutrition Month— You don’t have to eat blandly, this nutrient shows how you can eat healthier and include more plant-based foods into your life.

Founder of Street Smart Nutrition & Author of “Healthy Eating For Life” and Non-Diet Dietitian Cara Harbstreet MS, RD, LD, stopped by Cw 33 studios to talk about the benefits of plant-based food.

The Harbstreet team teamed up with Oatly to show us some delicious recipes. Oatly is considered the world’s largest and oldest oatmeal company and provides multiple non-dairy and plant-based products.

Harbstreet said, “one way to do so is by adopting plant-based foods, which deliver maximum nutritional value and minimal environmental impact”.

Visit Harbstreet’s website to learn more about making better plant-based choices.