PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — During the summer months, we’re all just looking for ways to keep cool. Parents, especially, are always looking for places to entertain their children. Nerfie’s in Plano offers all of that plus the opportunity for everyone to rough house outside the house – plus a chance to have Nerf battles we could only dream about as kids.

With a selection of dozens of guns, Nerfie’s has everything you need for the ultimate Nerf battle.

Under a single roof, Nerfie’s offers an ideal glow-in-the-dark battlefield with barriers, stairs and hiding nooks. Behind the counter, they have an enormous Nerf gun arsenal. There’s also an entire themed room folks can rent out for parties and more.

The battlefield has various barriers with reload stations built into them.

For added fun, Nerfie’s even has a bounce house for everyone to use. Visitors don’t need a reservation! Just walk in during their hours and live out your Nerf battle dreams at Nerfie’s.