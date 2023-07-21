DALLAS(KDAF)—Fans are eagerly glued to the second season of the hit legal drama series, “Family Law.”

This season’s episode continues to explore family dynamics and legal battles in court, building on the success of the first. Continuing the series’ riveting storylines, character development, and courtroom drama, Season 2 features even more surprises.

IMDb said, “This 10-episode, one-hour drama follows a group of flawed family members who reluctantly work together at their father’s law firm in downtown Vancouver”.

Watch the interview with Inside DFW with Jenny Anchdondo and actress Jewel Staite, who discuss behind-the-scenes details and what’s new.