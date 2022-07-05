DALLAS (KDAF) — Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall, is a National Geographic exhibit at the Perot Museum until Sept. 5, 2022.

Dr. Goodall is a scientist, conservationist, peacemaker and mentor. She is most famously known for her groundbreaking work studying chimpanzees in the forest at the age of 26.

Rubi Solano, Senior Director for Community Programs at Perot Museum, shared some of the features visitors can expect for a limited time.

“One of the very exciting features that we have in this exhibition, is a replica of her research tent. Visitors will be able to explore the tent, look at all the items that she utilized throughout her research career”, said Solano.

Dr. Jane Goodall hologram at Perot Museum

Dr. Jane Goodall’s childhood stuffed chimpanzee, letters, photos and a hologram projection of Dr. Goodall are just some of the features that are included in this exhibition.

Visitors can also look forward to immersing themselves in the life of chimpanzee’s through virtually rendered recordings of chimpanzee chants, photos and other chimpanzee features.

Admission to the exhibit can be purchased through Perot Museum’s website here.