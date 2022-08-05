DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the country club for car people! The Shop Club in Dallas offers members a safe haven to get down and dirty with their cars while offering the public tours to see hundreds of rare, custom and unique vehicles while eating and drinking in style.









“Motorcycle and car enthusiasts – it’s an area for them to gather and talk about cars and bikes,” General Manager John Leeman said. “We have 100 years of cars here – 1920s to the 2020s, really.”

Members have access to a washing bay, a service component offering a 4-wheel alignment rack, a motorcycle lift. There are also mechanics and service managers to help members with their projects.

Members have access to a full service garage. In case someone needs some help on a project, mechanics are on-hand.

