Babe’s Chicken Dinner House is the quintessential casual Texas country homestyle dinner spot for friends from out of town. Print menus don’t exist because the menu is so simple.

Fried chicken, smoked chicken, chicken fried steak, chicken fingers, and fried catfish are all on the menu. With your protein, you get ENDLESS sides of homemade biscuits, corn, greens, mashed potatoes, and salad.

This family-owned and operated restaurant has ten locations around the Metroplex. Joel Vineyard, son of founder Paul Vineyard, says the Vineyard family opened their first restaurant three decades ago to bring people back to their grandmother’s house.

It’s not necessary to make reservations plus you can see their full menu online.