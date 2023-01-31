DALLAS (KDAF) – It’s Girl Scout season and this is about so much more than just cookies. Girl Scouting has a goal of building courage, confidence, and character.

Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas joined Inside DFW along with Girl Scout Rida Ahmed to talk about cookies and creating so much more within these young ladies.

Watch the video player above for the full interview and to learn more about the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas and their partnership with the Sweet Tooth Hotel click here.