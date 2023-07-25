DALLAS(KDAF)-The new Barbie movie has been generating a lot of buzz. Since the movie was released, fans have been rushing to the movie theaters dressed all in pink.

In the enchanting world of Barbie, where dreams come to life, BackstageOL’s Dave Morales had the opportunity to interview the talented stars of the highly anticipated Barbie movie.

With the dashing Ryan Gosling taking on the role of Ken and the stunning Margot Robbie portraying Barbie, fans can ensure the movie is going to be a hit.

Watch the full interview above to get a scoop on behind-the-scenes with Barbie.