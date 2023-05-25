DALLAS(KDAF)— Gorjana is a Laguna Beach-based brand that was founded by the owner, Gorjana with the mission to make jewelry that was both elevated and timeless, yet still affordable for everyone.

Gorjana’s collection of fashion-style necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings provides customers with the perfect pieces to elevate their everyday look.

For those who want to go one step further, Gorjana now offers a “fine jewelry” line. This line of jewelry is designed with the highest quality materials, so you can wear it with confidence and never have to worry about taking it off.

From casual everyday pieces to luxurious statement jewelry, Gorjana has something for everyone.

Whether you’re looking for a simple necklace or a bold ring, they have it all. With Gorjana, you can always find something to elevate your style.

Check out the full interview above with Inside DFW Stephanie who gets a personal tour around the jewelry store.