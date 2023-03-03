DALLAS (KDAF) — Be sure to live long and prosper as one of the greatest science fiction series/movies of all time continues with the final season of Star Trek: Picard.

BackStageOL.com‘s Dave Morales got the chance to chat with the stars of this follow-up series to Star Trek: The Next Generation, Jean-Luc Picard himself, Patrick Stewart, and Dr. Beverly Crusher, Gates McFadden.

IMDB explains, “At the end of the 24th Century, and 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard is living a quiet life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard. When he is sought out by a mysterious young woman, Dahj, in need of his help, he soon realizes she may have personal connections to his own past.”

Be sure to watch the video player above for the full interview and click here to watch this series on Paramount+, “STAR TREK: PICARD features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.”