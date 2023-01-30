DALLAS (KDAF) – We love to keep up with the latest shows and movies that are streaming and The Recruit is a series airing on Netflix and Dave Morales with backstageol.com is chatting with two of the stars.

Morales chatted with stars Noah Centineo and Laura Haddock on this series where inexperience is an asset.

IMDB says, “Follows a lawyer at the CIA who gets entangled in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency.”

You can catch this series on Netflix and figure out for yourself if this show is a drama, comedy or dramedy. Be sure to watch the interview in the video player above to learn more from the stars on this hit show.