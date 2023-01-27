DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are among the millions watching the Yellowstone TV series then you are bound to be watching the prequel 1923 with the legendary Harrison Ford.

John Stenvell with BackstageOL.com spoke with Ford about the Yellowstone origin story, working with the creator Taylor Sheridan and much more.

1923 is streaming on Paramount Plus and will begin dropping new episodes starting February 5. The show stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, and more to show off the Dutton family in the early 20th century.

