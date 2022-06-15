DALLAS (KDAF) — Whether it’s sports, singing, arts and crafts, or whatever your kid is heavily interested in, finding the right spot for your child to be in order to grow within their interest(s) is important.

If your child is into art, you may want to give Kid Art Dallas a shot, especially if growing their self-confidence, self esteem, and patience is at the top of your list. Kid Art aims to teach your children the skills in order to draw, paint, sculpt and work in mixed and 3D media among other very important skills and information.

They’ve been around since 1994 and their goal is simple, “Our goal is to give your child the opportunity to realize their potential as a creative human being in a safe, supportive, and FUN environment. We offer art experiences that encourage cognitive development and creative thinking, maintaining balance between structured approaches and individual self-expression.”

Their guarantee for parents is, that not only will your life be enriched but your child’s as well along with building their self-confidence and self esteem. Check out more about Kid Art Dallas by clicking here.