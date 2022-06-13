DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone is searching for the perfect underwater experience or excited for a chance to explore the sea during the summertime as the sun is out and heat is here. Maybe you can’t make it out to the ocean this summer but still want a little taste of the deep sea!

Look no further than Sealife Aquarium in Grapevine, the Lone Star State’s only 360-degree ocean tunnel. You’ll be able to find exhibits like the Sea Turtle Rescue Center, Ocean Tunnel, Interactive Rockpools, Stingray Bay Exhibit, Rainforest Adventure and more!

Yolonda Williams takes Inside DFW on an inside look at the underwater beauty of Sealife Grapevine! It’s a great place to bring your kids, a date, or even just yourself to explore all that Sealife Grapevine has to offer.