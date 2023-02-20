DALLAS (KDAF) — High school or college aren’t the only places where you can learn, there are other places offering education to adults.

The Local Good Center in Plano offers programs for adults to better improve their education and lives.

Wellness Director, Nicole Antovoni said, “We definitely try to focus on empowering people through education and giving them the tools they need to make a difference in their lives.”

According to Antovoni, they offer Advocacy, Wellness, Job Readiness, and Education to help create lasting change in the community.

The center has about eight employees and 1,000 volunteers, and they even offer a cooking class.

“Some people tend to come here to take English classes as a second language, and on top of that, they’re able to take job readiness classes and cooking classes,” said Antovoni.

While trying to get an education, finding a babysitter can be challenging, Antovoni said they even offer childcare for kids.

Visit their website to website to sign up if you want to volunteer, participate in a class or make a donation. The office is located at 2201 K Ave, Ste A-200 & C-100, Plano, Texas 75074.