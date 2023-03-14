ALLEN AMERICANS SPONSORED CONTENT — The Dallas Stars aren’t the only high-octane professional hockey team in North Texas and the Allen Americans know how to play hockey with their four championships.

Home to champions, the Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club are in their 14th season and looking to get back to their big-winning ways, “Championship Hockey is the backbone of the American’s franchise since being founded in 2009, with the team having captured four consecutive league championships from 2013 through 2016.”

Inside DFW got a chance to catch up with the team and defenseman No. 23 Colton Saucerman talked about his journey in hockey, and how the in-person experience offers more to the sport than watching it on TV.

We even got an inside look at what it takes to get into the game of hockey and even caught some lessons to get the puck into the goal!

The Americans are about to hit a home stretch during the season at Credit Union of Texas Event Center against the Grizzlies and Steelheads starting on Thursday, March 16.

The last game of that stretch will actually be televised on CW33! Check below for more info: