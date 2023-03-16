DALLAS (KDAF) — Sometimes it feels like the top coffee chains in the world give you the same cup of joe every time your order from there but a New Orleans-style coffee shop in North Texas not only sources its beans from all over the world but also takes special pride in the fact that not every cup of coffee is the same.

Inside DFW was able to join PJ’s Coffee in Farmers Branch to learn everything about the dream that started it all back in the late 1970s, how the story continues today, and how they serve their coffee in a unique way.

Be sure to watch the video player above to get a coffee 101 from PJ’s chief roastmaster Felton Jones and learn more about just how in-depth you can go into tasting coffee.

The shop says:

“PJ’s also serves famous house-made New Orleans-style beignets A hot & billowy fried French pastry, dusted with powdery confectioners’ sugar, the word Beignet invokes a distinctly New Orleans feeling of strolling the Mississippi River, sounds of light jazz echoing somewhere beyond the French Quarter, while enjoying this aromatic & doughy dessert. Besides the coffee basics, PJ’s always has unique LTO drinks based on seasonality.” Starting March 1, guests can step out and enjoy the sun while heading to their closest New Orleans-born coffee shop to delight in the flavors of springtime with an assortment of limited-time selections: Honey Macadamia Velvet Ice – Honey Macadamia Cold Brew concentrate with a choice of milk, vanilla frappe powder and blended ice, topped with whipped cream for a delicious and refreshing spring treat.

– Honey Macadamia Cold Brew concentrate with a choice of milk, vanilla frappe powder and blended ice, topped with whipped cream for a delicious and refreshing spring treat. Honey Macadamia Sweet Cold Foam cold brew – Seasonal Honey Macadamia Cold Brew, paired with honey sweetener and topped with a honey-infused, sweet cold foam that will have you buzzin’ all day.

– Seasonal Honey Macadamia Cold Brew, paired with honey sweetener and topped with a honey-infused, sweet cold foam that will have you buzzin’ all day. Strawberry Rose White Chocolate Latte – A classic latte, complemented with Ghirardelli White Chocolate Powder and a lightly floral strawberry rose syrup. PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans