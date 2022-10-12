DALLAS (KDAF) — Nothing beats good seafood. From crabs to crawfish to shrimp, seafood really is king, and what better place to enjoy some good food than somewhere local?

Cue Nate’s Seafood & Steakhouse. It is an Addison dining staple that has been family owned since it opened back in 1988.

Serving up the most delicious seafood from the Gulf, Nate’s offers great food, great music, and a warm comfortable atmosphere.

Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo visited Nate’s to get the full tour from co-owner Jonathan Peck. Watch the video player above for the full tour.

