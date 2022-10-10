DALLAS (KDAF) — A North Texas brewery has gotten a new facelift!

Lakewood Brewing Company in Garland has recently added its first-ever kitchen and updated both its outdoor play areas and taproom.

Wim Bens, founder and president of Lakewood Brewing, and Brenda Busch, founder and vice president of Lakewood Brewing, gave Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo a tour of the new digs.

Watch the video player above for the full tour.

Lakewood Brewing Company is a family-owned, independent craft brewery making Seriously Fun Beer. Lakewood exploded onto the DFW brewing scene in 2012 and became famous for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, which is now the best-selling craft stout in Texas. Its diverse beer portfolio includes year-round, seasonal, and limited barrel-aged and sour beers.

Lakewood has been recognized nationally in major beer competitions including U.S. Beer Tasting Championship, U.S. Open Beer Championship, San Diego, Denver and Los Angeles International Beer Competitions among others.

Lakewood beers are available throughout Texas at discerning bars, restaurants, and retailers. For the Lakewood Taproom location and a “find our beer” tool, visit lakewoodbrewing.com.