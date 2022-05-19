PURINA PRO PLAN SPONSORED CONTENT — Inside DFW got the pleasure of speaking with the youngest woman to ever win an Olympic gold medal in the sport of snowboarding. That’s right, we sat down with Chloe Kim who captured that feat at just 17-years-old.

Kim is not only one of the biggest stars from the 2022 Winter Olympics after winning a gold medal in snowboarding, but she’s arguably the greatest female snowboarder of all time.

She’s garnered two gold medals and has the potential to compete in many more Olympic games. Aside of her athletic side, Kim is a pet-lover who is teaming up with Purina to kick off the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge.

Which is a campaign to inspire people to get active with their pets. Kim spoke on that and her accolades as a snowboarder on Inside DFW. Thanks to Purina Pro Plan for sponsoring this segment.