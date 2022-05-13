DALLAS (KDAF) — A Denton restaurant creates plant-based soul food in order to attempt to save the planet, people and animals one plate at a time.

Inside DFW is featuring Soulgood and giving you a look at its mission that not only wants to save the lives of its patrons but others in the community as well. The restaurant donates a portion of its plant-based meals to families in need, first responders and essential workers.

CW33’s Yolonda Williams takes us inside with her sleeves rolled up in the kitchen to see how it’s all made.

The restaurant says, “Each meal, beverage, dessert, catering or food truck reservation you make with Soulgood is used to give back to the community in some way. We are committed to having a positive social impact in the world by donating to great causes such as the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to help find a cure, donating plant-based foods to families in need, essential workers or emergency responders; or partnering with local school districts and universities to promote plant-based health education programs or create vegan food programs to make vegan food accessible, affordable and relatable. We serve feel good food – fast and every dollar you spend with us does good. “