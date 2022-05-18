DALLAS (KDAF) — We all love brunch on the weekend or even during the week if you’re feeling frisky. How about we take you on an inside look at a Dallas brunch spot with a french twist and even a chef’s secret recipe?

Let’s take a quick trip back in time… Do you remember growing up with the nostalgia of maybe Saturday or Sunday morning waking up to someone in the house making pancakes?

Hopefully, that unlocked some core sweet family memories of the past and even a reminder to ask for the chef in your family’s pancake recipe. We got to have a first-hand look at a family recipe from chef Shaun Hinson that’s actually made at the Renaissance Dallas at Toussaint.

Over at Toussaint, you can expect brunch, French Colonial meets Texas Comfort food, cocktails and even a market place. “Approachable French sophistication meets urban Dallas culture in an austere juxtaposition of soothing colors, lively sounds, and understated Texas flair. Find your joie de vive in Toussaint’s relaxed brasserie atmosphere with punches of brass, marble, and natural wood.”

Every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., “Toussaint Marketplace is your go-to for gourmet coffee, French comfort food, light bites, and late night cocktails to go. Illy coffee is on offer all day alongside traditional favorites les viennoiseries, la tartine, Le pain au chocolat, and hearty handhelds. All day lunch features will include Tuna Nicoise and Jambon Beurre.”