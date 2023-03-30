DALLAS(KDAF)— For the past month we have been highlighting some remarkable women who are impacting North Texas in many ways.

After reviewing dozens of nominations, CW33 judges have chosen Marie Eve Harris.

Harris is the director of education and volunteer programs at the CR smith museum in Fort Worth. Harris said,” My passion for engineering came from the simple fact I wanted every child to believe that they have what it takes to follow their dreams.”

Harris won the stand-up for Stem Educator Of The Year award from Million Women Mentors in 2021. Harris engineering-based programming was quantified through a case study which showed interest in stem after taking her program increased by 206%.

As the winner, Nexstar Media Group will fly Harris to Los Angelos and also donate $1,000 to her charity of choice. Once she arrives, she will get the chance to be one of the 7 seven regional finalists or become the national winner.

CW33 is thanking all the contestants for competing, even though there was only one winner, all of the women we featured in the contest were and always will be remarkable women.

We host Remarkable Women of North Texas year-round, so don’t think the fun stops here, so if you know someone or a business who deserves the spotlight, send us an email.