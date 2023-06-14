DALLAS(KDAF)—The Alamo Drafthouse Las Colinas is a unique movie theater that is celebrating the works of the legendary filmmaker, John Carpenter.

Carpenter is known for directing some of the most iconic horror and science fiction films of all time, including Halloween, The Things, and Escape from New York.

One of the highlights is the interchangeable photo opp wall dedicated to BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA.

This film, directed by Carpenter, is a cult classic that has remained popular over the years. The wall allows moviegoers to take pictures and capture a piece of the film’s magic.

Additionally, the lobby features an alien replica from THEY LIVE, another one of Carpenter’s movies. The replica is a popular attraction and adds to the overall ambiance of the theater.

Overall, the Alamo Drafthouse Las Colinas is a great destination for fans of John Carpenter’s work. The theater’s dedication to the director is evident throughout the lobby, providing a fun and unique movie-going experience