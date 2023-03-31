DALLAS(KDAF)—The metroplex is full of women athletes! In honor of Women’s Month, Dallas shows its appreciation for women athletes.

Title IX, the law that protects girls in federally funded schools from gender discrimination, is celebrating its 50th birthday this year. The AT&T Discovery District in Dallas has an exhibit featuring the NCAA champions to honor the law and women in sports.

Located in the AT&T lobby, the NCAA Title IX 50th Anniversary Showcase celebrates the 37 words in the 1972 federal civil rights law that helped make sports more equal.

There are a lot of pictures and sounds of women in sports in the lobby of AT&T’s downtown headquarters. There is a 60′ wide, 13′ tall video wall that shows more than 800 Getty Images, while the LED columns show all sports’ NCAA female athletes.

The exhibit will be open for almost two months, closing on April 30th. Make sure you stop by the exhibit if you’re interested.